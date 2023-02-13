Microsoft Co. (MSFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software giant on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

MSFT opened at $263.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.11 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

