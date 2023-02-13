Midas (MIDAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Midas token can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00006679 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded up 4% against the dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $3,583.80 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00425841 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,101.31 or 0.28208493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.44440678 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,164.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.