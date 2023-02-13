Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ MTP opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Midatech Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Further Reading

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in-house programs as well as partnered programs. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is an innovative nano saccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is an edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale.

