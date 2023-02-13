Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 225 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Acas LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Prologis by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 1.0 %

PLD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.43. 250,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,046. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $118.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

