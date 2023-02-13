Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 163 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8 %

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $598.23. 518,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,746. The company has a market cap of $249.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

