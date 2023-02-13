Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 310,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,403. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.