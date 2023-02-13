Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 24,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 69.5% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.88. 1,295,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,901. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $193.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

