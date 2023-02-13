Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.98. The stock had a trading volume of 631,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

