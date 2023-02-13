Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 592,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $124.62. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $159.59.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

