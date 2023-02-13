Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 1,729 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,849. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

