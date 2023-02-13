Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 434 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.88. 720,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,004. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

