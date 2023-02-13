Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 651 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Paychex by 10.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $115.02. 178,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,846. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

