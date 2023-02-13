MiL.k (MLK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.88 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $74.94 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,429,001 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

