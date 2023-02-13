Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.83. The stock had a trading volume of 382,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,867. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Stories

