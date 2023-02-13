Miramar Capital LLC Buys 18,868 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 3.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,845,341. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $260.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.37.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.