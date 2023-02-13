Miramar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.96. 759,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.