Miramar Capital LLC Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 3.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,793. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

