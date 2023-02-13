Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 39,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 773.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 66,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 36,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.29. The company had a trading volume of 748,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.72%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

