Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 140 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.35. The stock had a trading volume of 811,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,921. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

