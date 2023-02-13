Missouri Trust & Investment Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

