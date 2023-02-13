Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.97 on Monday, reaching $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $170 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,580 shares of company stock worth $23,759,535. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

