Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $604,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.72. 2,084,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,456,873. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $173.96.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

