Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $707,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 83.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,770 shares of company stock worth $6,469,880. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.18.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.26. 614,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,272. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.87 and a 200 day moving average of $243.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

