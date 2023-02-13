Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $394,044 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.