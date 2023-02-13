Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $597.36. The stock had a trading volume of 613,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $249.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.05.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

