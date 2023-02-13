Missouri Trust & Investment Co Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

