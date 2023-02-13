Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance
Shares of MIELY stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.
