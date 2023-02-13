MobileCoin Price Tops $1.52 on Exchanges (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, MobileCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $112.69 million and approximately $24.03 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00007012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MobileCoin (MOB) is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MobileCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobilecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official message board is medium.com/mobilecoin.

Get MobileCoin alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.