Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.36) to GBX 1,823 ($22.13) in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,780.75.

Mondi Price Performance

OTCMKTS MONDY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.16. 4,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,453. Mondi has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $53.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

