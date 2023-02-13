Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 6,333 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $3,117,799.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,398,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $9.40 on Monday, reaching $501.42. 621,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,560. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.14 and a 200-day moving average of $404.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,842,000 after acquiring an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

