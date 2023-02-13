Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $235.27 million and $13.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00080508 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00060083 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009974 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001119 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024533 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003924 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001764 BTC.
Moonbeam Profile
GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 576,287,970 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.
Moonbeam Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.
