Morgan Stanley Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.52. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.