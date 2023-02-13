Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Up 4.7%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORFGet Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.00. 28,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 266,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Morphic Trading Up 10.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70.

Insider Activity at Morphic

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,027 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $123,347.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $302,992. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Morphic by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after buying an additional 697,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morphic by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 360,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

See Also

