Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Up 4.7%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.00. 28,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 266,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,027 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $123,347.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $302,992. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Morphic by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after buying an additional 697,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morphic by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 360,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

