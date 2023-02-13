Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Holdings Increased by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group comprises about 7.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 702,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $7,461,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 99,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,045. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,738,235.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

