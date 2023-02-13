MTY Food Group (MTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTY opened at C$70.30 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$73.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTY Food Group Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on MTY. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.71.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

