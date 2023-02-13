My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $663,898.88 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.01348595 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006292 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00034270 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.72 or 0.01633335 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,600 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

