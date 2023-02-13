NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.88. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Read More

