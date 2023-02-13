National Bank Financial Raises Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.75

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM remained flat at $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,941. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,550,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 526.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,411,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,123 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,358,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

