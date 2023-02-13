National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHCGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

National Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

National Bank stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 275,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.94. National Bank has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Bank by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $6,407,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Bank by 969.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 126,738 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.