National Bankshares Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$29.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.33.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.69 on Monday, hitting C$26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 423,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,485. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.79.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

