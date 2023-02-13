Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, William Blair cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.
Nautilus Price Performance
NYSE NLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 345,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nautilus Company Profile
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
