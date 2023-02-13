Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

NYSE NLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 345,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 38.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 69,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

