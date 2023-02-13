NEAR Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135.36 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00010033 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.88 billion and $135.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00080800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00060257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024530 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001770 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 857,593,938 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 857,593,938 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.21969713 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $143,753,619.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

