NEM (XEM) One Day Volume Hits $12.53 Million

NEM (XEM) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. NEM has a market cap of $324.81 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

