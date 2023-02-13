Neo (NEO) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $592.60 million and $32.89 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $8.40 or 0.00038637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000158 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
