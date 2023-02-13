Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Neometals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDRUY remained flat at C$5.56 during trading on Friday. Neometals has a 52 week low of C$5.20 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.99.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.