Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Neometals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RDRUY remained flat at C$5.56 during trading on Friday. Neometals has a 52 week low of C$5.20 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.99.
About Neometals
