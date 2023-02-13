Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $144.80 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,518.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00421063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00721274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00093971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00564570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,162,748,518 coins and its circulating supply is 39,645,291,111 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.