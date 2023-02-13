Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0037

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $146.07 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,164,243,829 coins and its circulating supply is 39,648,419,536 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

