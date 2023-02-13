Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $9.20 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $12.20.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
