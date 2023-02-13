Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $9.20 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.