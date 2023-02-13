Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock remained flat at $9.20 on Monday. 83,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,561. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $12.20.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.