Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock remained flat at $9.20 on Monday. 83,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,561. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.