Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $7.07 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.51.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,317.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 87,237 shares of company stock valued at $610,327.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $80,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

